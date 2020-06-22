3001 58TH AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill

Welcome to popular Arbor Groves! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the second floor has a bright open floorplan and opens to a private balcony overlooking the grounds with its mature oak trees and open spaces. Featuring a combination Living/Dining Room open to the Kitchen. Both bedrooms are a nice size, and the Master Bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and a roomy walk-in closet along with access to the covered balcony. Convenient interior laundry room with your own washer/dryer. This complex boasts many amenities including a secure gated entry, two pools, BBQ / picnic area, playground, dog play area and beautiful pond and sparkling fountain. There are beautiful oak trees, tree lined streets and tropical landscaping. Arbor Grove is conveniently located near many grocery stores, shop, restaurants and businesses and just a few minutes from the beach, parks, running trails and other recreation. Quick access to I-275. Tenant approval with $60 fee for background check, $75 tenant processing fee and Arbor Grove application fee. Looking for 6 month rental.