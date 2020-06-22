All apartments in St. Petersburg
3001 58TH AVENUE S
3001 58TH AVENUE S

3001 58th Avenue South · (727) 420-6973
Location

3001 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 608 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Welcome to popular Arbor Groves! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located on the second floor has a bright open floorplan and opens to a private balcony overlooking the grounds with its mature oak trees and open spaces. Featuring a combination Living/Dining Room open to the Kitchen. Both bedrooms are a nice size, and the Master Bedroom has its own ensuite bathroom and a roomy walk-in closet along with access to the covered balcony. Convenient interior laundry room with your own washer/dryer. This complex boasts many amenities including a secure gated entry, two pools, BBQ / picnic area, playground, dog play area and beautiful pond and sparkling fountain. There are beautiful oak trees, tree lined streets and tropical landscaping. Arbor Grove is conveniently located near many grocery stores, shop, restaurants and businesses and just a few minutes from the beach, parks, running trails and other recreation. Quick access to I-275. Tenant approval with $60 fee for background check, $75 tenant processing fee and Arbor Grove application fee. Looking for 6 month rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have any available units?
3001 58TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 3001 58TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 58TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
3001 58TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 58TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 58TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 3001 58TH AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 58TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 3001 58TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 3001 58TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 58TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 58TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
