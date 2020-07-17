Amenities

3001 58th Ave S - #608 - ST - Call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this property. Enjoy the beautiful GATED community of Arbor Grove. Desirable complex for those of all ages with community Clubhouse, two pools, fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Two bedroom, two bath condo on the second level is available for short or mid-term lease from three to six months. Unit has been completely renovated and has a very nice view of the tropical grounds and mature oak trees from the private rear balcony. Master Bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Convenient Laundry Room with your own washer/dryer in unit. Located in the Skyway Marina District close to trendy downtown St Pete, restaurants, grocery, relaxing Fort Desoto, I-275, Eckerd College and the gorgeous white sands of St Pete Beach. Call TODAY to schedule a time to see this beautiful condo! Looking for 3 to 6 month rental.



No Pets Allowed



