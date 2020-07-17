All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3001 58th Ave S - #608.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3001 58th Ave S - #608
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3001 58th Ave S - #608

3001 58th Avenue South · (727) 420-6973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Greater Pinellas Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3001 58th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3001 58th Ave S - #608 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
3001 58th Ave S - #608 - ST - Call Drew Carlyle at 727-420-6973 for more information on this property. Enjoy the beautiful GATED community of Arbor Grove. Desirable complex for those of all ages with community Clubhouse, two pools, fitness center, BBQ area and playground. Two bedroom, two bath condo on the second level is available for short or mid-term lease from three to six months. Unit has been completely renovated and has a very nice view of the tropical grounds and mature oak trees from the private rear balcony. Master Bedroom has ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Convenient Laundry Room with your own washer/dryer in unit. Located in the Skyway Marina District close to trendy downtown St Pete, restaurants, grocery, relaxing Fort Desoto, I-275, Eckerd College and the gorgeous white sands of St Pete Beach. Call TODAY to schedule a time to see this beautiful condo! Looking for 3 to 6 month rental.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5805546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have any available units?
3001 58th Ave S - #608 has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have?
Some of 3001 58th Ave S - #608's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 58th Ave S - #608 currently offering any rent specials?
3001 58th Ave S - #608 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 58th Ave S - #608 pet-friendly?
No, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 offer parking?
No, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 does not offer parking.
Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have a pool?
Yes, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 has a pool.
Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have accessible units?
No, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 58th Ave S - #608 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3001 58th Ave S - #608 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3001 58th Ave S - #608?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity