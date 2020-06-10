All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2992 65th Way N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2992 65th Way N
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

2992 65th Way N

2992 65th Way North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2992 65th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Holiday Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
St. Petersburg - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Updated Home with Landscaping and Pest Control Included - St. Petersburg - Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with 2,427 square feet of pristine living space with loads of high-end updates. Landscaping, mowing and green certified pest control are included. Located just a short drive from downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. The kitchen is a chefs dream! Efficient layout. Perfect for entertaining. It flows easily into the living space so you can interact with family and guests as you prepare a meal. Granite countertops and island with new glass flat-top stove. Cherry wood cabinets. French door fridge and a stainless-steel dishwasher.
Noise reducing double-pane windows invite an abundance of natural light and offer a beautiful view of the yard and unique bamboo garden. Your luxurious master bedroom includes a marble-top vanity and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has an oversized shower and a sliding glass door connecting to a small, fully enclosed exterior space with opaque walling. Enjoy sunlight and fresh air while maintaining your privacy. The brand-new central air unit and ceiling fans will keep you comfortable whatever the season. The attractive guest bathroom has a marble-top vanity and matching mirror. Recently updated features include a newly replaced roof and versatile Terrazzo flooring. There is generous storage space throughout. There is a wrap-around driveway with plenty of parking. The garage has space for 2 cars and the new front-loading washer and dryer. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This exceptional home is conveniently located near schools, green space, beaches, theaters, museums and an amazing array of shopping and dining options.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4698063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2992 65th Way N have any available units?
2992 65th Way N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2992 65th Way N have?
Some of 2992 65th Way N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2992 65th Way N currently offering any rent specials?
2992 65th Way N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2992 65th Way N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2992 65th Way N is pet friendly.
Does 2992 65th Way N offer parking?
Yes, 2992 65th Way N does offer parking.
Does 2992 65th Way N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2992 65th Way N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2992 65th Way N have a pool?
No, 2992 65th Way N does not have a pool.
Does 2992 65th Way N have accessible units?
No, 2992 65th Way N does not have accessible units.
Does 2992 65th Way N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2992 65th Way N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus