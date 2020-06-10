2992 65th Way N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

St. Petersburg - 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Updated Home with Landscaping and Pest Control Included - St. Petersburg - Stunning 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home with 2,427 square feet of pristine living space with loads of high-end updates. Landscaping, mowing and green certified pest control are included. Located just a short drive from downtown St. Petersburg and I-275. The kitchen is a chefs dream! Efficient layout. Perfect for entertaining. It flows easily into the living space so you can interact with family and guests as you prepare a meal. Granite countertops and island with new glass flat-top stove. Cherry wood cabinets. French door fridge and a stainless-steel dishwasher.

Noise reducing double-pane windows invite an abundance of natural light and offer a beautiful view of the yard and unique bamboo garden. Your luxurious master bedroom includes a marble-top vanity and walk-in closet. The master bathroom has an oversized shower and a sliding glass door connecting to a small, fully enclosed exterior space with opaque walling. Enjoy sunlight and fresh air while maintaining your privacy. The brand-new central air unit and ceiling fans will keep you comfortable whatever the season. The attractive guest bathroom has a marble-top vanity and matching mirror. Recently updated features include a newly replaced roof and versatile Terrazzo flooring. There is generous storage space throughout. There is a wrap-around driveway with plenty of parking. The garage has space for 2 cars and the new front-loading washer and dryer. Tenant is responsible for utilities. This exceptional home is conveniently located near schools, green space, beaches, theaters, museums and an amazing array of shopping and dining options.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4698063)