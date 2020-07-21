298 43rd Avenue Southeast

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136320



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1685 which includes the first months rent. This home features a wide open floorplan with lots of natural light. There is tile flooring throughout and an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The backyard is large and ready for gatherings with family and friends. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.

|Amenities: Dogs ok,No cats,Tile flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.