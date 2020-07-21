All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
298 43rd Avenue Southeast
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:56 PM

298 43rd Avenue Southeast

298 43rd Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

298 43rd Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1136320

After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $1685 which includes the first months rent. This home features a wide open floorplan with lots of natural light. There is tile flooring throughout and an updated kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. The backyard is large and ready for gatherings with family and friends. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent.
|Amenities: Dogs ok,No cats,Tile flooring,Carport,Large backyard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have any available units?
298 43rd Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 298 43rd Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
298 43rd Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 43rd Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast offers parking.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 298 43rd Avenue Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 298 43rd Avenue Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
