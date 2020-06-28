All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2951 37th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2951 37th Ave N
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2951 37th Ave N

2951 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2951 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2951 37th Ave N Available 10/14/19 St. Petersburg 2BR/1BA Updated Cozy Home - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!

Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors Resurfaced, New Appliances! This home is ready for its next occupants. Great size front and back yard give the cozy St. Pete home so much character. Step into the home where fresh paint is from to back. All new blinds throughout and freshly resurfaced hardwood floors. Kitchen has brand new range and refrigerator. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Off of the kitchen there is an additional space that could be used for a home office, dining area, or even another bedroom. Washer and dryer are also brand new for this home. Large deck out back along with a storage shed. Great rental property to call you next home! Priced to lease fast. Schedule your showing online today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 37th Ave N have any available units?
2951 37th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2951 37th Ave N have?
Some of 2951 37th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2951 37th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2951 37th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 37th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2951 37th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2951 37th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2951 37th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2951 37th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2951 37th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 37th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2951 37th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2951 37th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2951 37th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 37th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2951 37th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus