Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2951 37th Ave N Available 10/14/19 St. Petersburg 2BR/1BA Updated Cozy Home - !! DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!!



Fresh Paint, Hardwood Floors Resurfaced, New Appliances! This home is ready for its next occupants. Great size front and back yard give the cozy St. Pete home so much character. Step into the home where fresh paint is from to back. All new blinds throughout and freshly resurfaced hardwood floors. Kitchen has brand new range and refrigerator. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Off of the kitchen there is an additional space that could be used for a home office, dining area, or even another bedroom. Washer and dryer are also brand new for this home. Large deck out back along with a storage shed. Great rental property to call you next home! Priced to lease fast. Schedule your showing online today.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5108410)