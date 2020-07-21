All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2930 VALENCIA WAY S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2930 VALENCIA WAY S
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:13 AM

2930 VALENCIA WAY S

2930 Valencia Way South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2930 Valencia Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Harbordale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable Updated 2/1 w Den St. Pete Rental Security $995. The entrance opens to a living room/dining room combination with beautiful shiny wood flooring. Off from the living room are 2 bedrooms with original hardwood flooring, an updated tile bath and a unique laundry area with hook ups for a stackable washer/dryer. Kitchen features tile flooring, tile backsplash and double sink. Den is located off the kitchen area and features tile flooring. The rear yard is shaded with luscious trees and great for your backyard cook outs. Convenient to major roads, highways and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have any available units?
2930 VALENCIA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have?
Some of 2930 VALENCIA WAY S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2930 VALENCIA WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
2930 VALENCIA WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 VALENCIA WAY S pet-friendly?
No, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S offer parking?
No, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S does not offer parking.
Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have a pool?
No, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S does not have a pool.
Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have accessible units?
No, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 VALENCIA WAY S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2930 VALENCIA WAY S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus