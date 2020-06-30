All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2915 1ST STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2915 1ST STREET NE
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

2915 1ST STREET NE

2915 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2915 1st Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Granada terrace was designated as a historic neighborhood in 1924 and platted by C. Perry Snell, a small neighborhood near Coffeepot bayou with a park and public boat ramp. This home is located 1/2 block off the bayou and is walking distance to the park and the walkability waterfront. This unique home sits on a double lot in the old northeast with alley access. Three bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths. Wonderful updates and upgrades and almost 1600 square feet of living space not including its screened lanai that covers the rear of the home looking out onto the beautifully landscaped yard. The lanai was recently updated to include new floor and roof that allows for year round enjoyment. The kitchen has been updated and features a gas Italia F. Bertazzoni stove and microwave and a Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher and stainless steel refrigerator. A large shed on property that could be used as an artist studio or small efficiency. Shed has electric and water and a covered porch area. The backyard is well kept and has large oak trees that give plenty of shade during the summer months. This is a must-see home in the old northeast!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 1ST STREET NE have any available units?
2915 1ST STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 1ST STREET NE have?
Some of 2915 1ST STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 1ST STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2915 1ST STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 1ST STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2915 1ST STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2915 1ST STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2915 1ST STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2915 1ST STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2915 1ST STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 1ST STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2915 1ST STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2915 1ST STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2915 1ST STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 1ST STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 1ST STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus