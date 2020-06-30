2915 1ST STREET NE

Amenities

Granada terrace was designated as a historic neighborhood in 1924 and platted by C. Perry Snell, a small neighborhood near Coffeepot bayou with a park and public boat ramp. This home is located 1/2 block off the bayou and is walking distance to the park and the walkability waterfront. This unique home sits on a double lot in the old northeast with alley access. Three bedrooms and 1-1/2 baths. Wonderful updates and upgrades and almost 1600 square feet of living space not including its screened lanai that covers the rear of the home looking out onto the beautifully landscaped yard. The lanai was recently updated to include new floor and roof that allows for year round enjoyment. The kitchen has been updated and features a gas Italia F. Bertazzoni stove and microwave and a Fisher & Paykel double dishwasher and stainless steel refrigerator. A large shed on property that could be used as an artist studio or small efficiency. Shed has electric and water and a covered porch area. The backyard is well kept and has large oak trees that give plenty of shade during the summer months. This is a must-see home in the old northeast!!!