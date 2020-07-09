All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
2887 24TH AVENUE N
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:32 PM

2887 24TH AVENUE N

2887 24th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2887 24th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Ponce de Leon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fire pit
ice maker
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
Welcome to a cute, cozy, clean, newly landscaped, two bedroom 1950’s bungalow with a living room, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, smooth top range, self cleaning oven, side by side refrigerator with an ice maker, a bathroom with two new cabinets and a refinished, original bathtub, a family room with washer and dryer that opens up to a new 16’ x 16’ DECK with PERGOLA, a patio with a FIRE PIT and a large, private, fenced yard with an avocado tree and two sheds. Conveniently located minutes from vibrant downtown St.Pete, the beautiful area beaches, shopping , 275 and US 19. Only one block from Mazzaro’s Italian Market!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2887 24TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2887 24TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2887 24TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2887 24TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 24TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2887 24TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2887 24TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2887 24TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2887 24TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2887 24TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 24TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 24TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

