2887 24TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony fire pit ice maker bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit

Welcome to a cute, cozy, clean, newly landscaped, two bedroom 1950’s bungalow with a living room, a kitchen with a breakfast bar, smooth top range, self cleaning oven, side by side refrigerator with an ice maker, a bathroom with two new cabinets and a refinished, original bathtub, a family room with washer and dryer that opens up to a new 16’ x 16’ DECK with PERGOLA, a patio with a FIRE PIT and a large, private, fenced yard with an avocado tree and two sheds. Conveniently located minutes from vibrant downtown St.Pete, the beautiful area beaches, shopping , 275 and US 19. Only one block from Mazzaro’s Italian Market!