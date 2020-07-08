2867 66TH TERRACE S

Amenities

Wow! Paradise found in this beautifully landscaped, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tropical oasis in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Pinellas Point! You’ll note the stunning, polished terrazzo floors throughout the moment you walk through the front door. The kitchen boasts trendy back splash, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and a center island which overlooks the living room, perfect for get-togethers and entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious and flooded with natural light and master bathroom features a walk-in shower. Relax and enjoy the Florida lifestyle under the covered backyard patio outfitted with plenty of outdoor lighting and surrounded by impeccably manicured, fully fenced grounds with towering palms. Great convenient location: I-275 access, a short 6 minute drive to downtown St Petersburg, 8 minute drive to St Petersburg Beach and 5 minute walk to the Intracoastal and beautiful Maximo Park. Enjoy watching dolphins play or fish the day away on the park’s 70 acre wildlife preserve which also offers 7 boat ramps, covered playground, beach-front picnic shelters, walking nature trails and a disc golf course. Hurry! Won't last.