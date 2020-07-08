All apartments in St. Petersburg
2867 66TH TERRACE S

2867 66th Terrace South · No Longer Available
Location

2867 66th Terrace South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
playground
microwave
range
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
playground
garage
Wow! Paradise found in this beautifully landscaped, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom tropical oasis in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Pinellas Point! You’ll note the stunning, polished terrazzo floors throughout the moment you walk through the front door. The kitchen boasts trendy back splash, quartz counters, stainless appliances, and a center island which overlooks the living room, perfect for get-togethers and entertaining. Bedrooms are spacious and flooded with natural light and master bathroom features a walk-in shower. Relax and enjoy the Florida lifestyle under the covered backyard patio outfitted with plenty of outdoor lighting and surrounded by impeccably manicured, fully fenced grounds with towering palms. Great convenient location: I-275 access, a short 6 minute drive to downtown St Petersburg, 8 minute drive to St Petersburg Beach and 5 minute walk to the Intracoastal and beautiful Maximo Park. Enjoy watching dolphins play or fish the day away on the park’s 70 acre wildlife preserve which also offers 7 boat ramps, covered playground, beach-front picnic shelters, walking nature trails and a disc golf course. Hurry! Won't last.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have any available units?
2867 66TH TERRACE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have?
Some of 2867 66TH TERRACE S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2867 66TH TERRACE S currently offering any rent specials?
2867 66TH TERRACE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2867 66TH TERRACE S pet-friendly?
No, 2867 66TH TERRACE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S offer parking?
Yes, 2867 66TH TERRACE S offers parking.
Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2867 66TH TERRACE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have a pool?
No, 2867 66TH TERRACE S does not have a pool.
Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have accessible units?
No, 2867 66TH TERRACE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2867 66TH TERRACE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2867 66TH TERRACE S does not have units with dishwashers.

