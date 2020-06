Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Wonderful 2 bedroom 1 bath home in the Verona subdivision. Unit has a huge fenced back yard and a deck on the back of the house to enjoy your Floriday days and nights. Property features central A/C and W/D hook ups on premises. Property is located in close proximity to I-275, shopping and downtown St Pete. Set up your time to view today. This won't last long.