2853 17th Avenue North

Don't miss out on this wonderful home for lease in much sought after central St Petersburg. The house has a nice open layout and features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Tile floors throughout the house. Appliances included are: refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer! The fenced back yard is huge and there's even a little screened porch to enjoy time outdoors bug free. Awesome and convenient location: just minutes away from world-class shopping, restaurants, golf courses and beaches. LEASE-OPTION PURCHASE AVAILABLE. Hurry! Won't last.