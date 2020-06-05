All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

2835 2ND AVENUE S

2835 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2835 2nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
Meticulously restored elegant 2 story home in the historic and well established Grand Central District close walking distance to shops,markets, restaurants,fitness facilities, coffee shops and all Central Avenue has to offer including the trolley/bus service to downtown St. Pete. The layout of this house would be a great fit for someone that needs a home office. This 3/1.5 has been brought back to its original glory with the original real wood floors refinished to reflect their rich beauty. The kitchen has all new appliances, stone countertops and cabinets (2019). The electric wiring has been updated. The enclosed front porch is a great place to unwind with nature right outside the wall of windows and lots of natural light streaming in. In the back of the house is a great spot outside of the kitchen door for grilling and plenty of room for an outdoor gathering. Verifiable references and credit check will be done,1st, last and refundable security required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have any available units?
2835 2ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 2835 2ND AVENUE S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2835 2ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2835 2ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 2ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2835 2ND AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2835 2ND AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 2ND AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2835 2ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2835 2ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 2ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 2ND AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

