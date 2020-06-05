2835 2ND AVENUE S

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill

Meticulously restored elegant 2 story home in the historic and well established Grand Central District close walking distance to shops,markets, restaurants,fitness facilities, coffee shops and all Central Avenue has to offer including the trolley/bus service to downtown St. Pete. The layout of this house would be a great fit for someone that needs a home office. This 3/1.5 has been brought back to its original glory with the original real wood floors refinished to reflect their rich beauty. The kitchen has all new appliances, stone countertops and cabinets (2019). The electric wiring has been updated. The enclosed front porch is a great place to unwind with nature right outside the wall of windows and lots of natural light streaming in. In the back of the house is a great spot outside of the kitchen door for grilling and plenty of room for an outdoor gathering. Verifiable references and credit check will be done,1st, last and refundable security required.