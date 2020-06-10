All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2835 11th Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2835 11th Avenue North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2835 11th Avenue North

2835 11th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2835 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Floral Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will LOVE this ADORABLE home that is CENTRALLY located and in a quiet St. Petersburg neighborhood! This cozy home is perfect for a First Time Home Buyer or someone wanting a home for an investment property with tenant. Lots of natural light in this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. This spacious home features a Living Room and a Family Room. Enjoy the large shaded lot, HUGE fenced-in backyard, indoor laundry room, central heat and air (2013) and Roof (2017). Easy access and conveniently located to the interstate, beaches, downtown St. Petersburg, schools and shopping districts.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS ST PETE REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2835 11th Avenue North have any available units?
2835 11th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2835 11th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2835 11th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2835 11th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2835 11th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North offer parking?
No, 2835 11th Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2835 11th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2835 11th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2835 11th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2835 11th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2835 11th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2835 11th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus