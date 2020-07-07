2816 1ST AVENUE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer town house ready for mid to late December occupancy. Located in the Warehouse Arts District walk to Grand Central's restaurants and shops. Spacious open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen combination. Both bedrooms include a private ensuite bathroom. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high efficiency full size washer & dryer, impact windows, security system & detached one car garage. Privacy fenced yard and patio. Only 5 minutes to downtown by car and 10 minutes by bike. Close to I275 access for easy commuting to Tampa or Sarasota.