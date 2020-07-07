2816 1ST AVENUE S

Amenities
Newer town house ready for mid to late December occupancy. Located in the Warehouse Arts District walk to Grand Central's restaurants and shops. Spacious open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen combination. Both bedrooms include a private ensuite bathroom. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high efficiency full size washer & dryer, impact windows, security system & detached one car garage. Privacy fenced yard and patio. Only 5 minutes to downtown by car and 10 minutes by bike. Close to I275 access for easy commuting to Tampa or Sarasota.