2816 1ST AVENUE S
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

2816 1ST AVENUE S

2816 1st Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

2816 1st Ave S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer town house ready for mid to late December occupancy. Located in the Warehouse Arts District walk to Grand Central's restaurants and shops. Spacious open floor plan with a large living room and kitchen combination. Both bedrooms include a private ensuite bathroom. Many upgrades include granite counter tops, stainless appliances, high efficiency full size washer & dryer, impact windows, security system & detached one car garage. Privacy fenced yard and patio. Only 5 minutes to downtown by car and 10 minutes by bike. Close to I275 access for easy commuting to Tampa or Sarasota.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have any available units?
2816 1ST AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have?
Some of 2816 1ST AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2816 1ST AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2816 1ST AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 1ST AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 2816 1ST AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2816 1ST AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 1ST AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2816 1ST AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2816 1ST AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 1ST AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2816 1ST AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

