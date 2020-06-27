2730 Dartmouth Ave N

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with 2 stories located Historic Kenwood available now! Great location and neighborhood. Close to restaurants, stores, parks and easy access to major highways. Original hardwood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and master bedroom which is located on the first floor. Plenty of countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Recently updated double pane windows. Big covered patio facing your fenced in backyard. Central Air with 2 wall AC units in each upstairs bedrooms to keep those rooms extra cool. Washer and dryer hookups in storage area. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. 1 cat or small dog may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Tenant responsible for electricity, lawn, cable and internet. This won't last long. Schedule a showing today.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609