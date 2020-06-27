All apartments in St. Petersburg
2730 Dartmouth Ave N
2730 Dartmouth Ave N

2730 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with 2 stories located Historic Kenwood available now! Great location and neighborhood. Close to restaurants, stores, parks and easy access to major highways. Original hardwood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and master bedroom which is located on the first floor. Plenty of countertop and cabinet space in the kitchen. Recently updated double pane windows. Big covered patio facing your fenced in backyard. Central Air with 2 wall AC units in each upstairs bedrooms to keep those rooms extra cool. Washer and dryer hookups in storage area. Water, sewer, and trash included in the rent. 1 cat or small dog may be considered with additional pet rent and security deposit. Tenant responsible for electricity, lawn, cable and internet. This won't last long. Schedule a showing today.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
2730 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 2730 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Dartmouth Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
No, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Dartmouth Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
