All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2724 9TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2724 9TH AVENUE N
Last updated May 14 2020 at 3:45 AM

2724 9TH AVENUE N

2724 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2724 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***MOVE IN SPECIAL**** This Fabulous home located in desirable Kenwood neighborhood, was completely renovated in 2015. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with 1,086 sq ft of heated/cooled living space plus an additional 136 sq ft enclosed porch with laundry hook ups and abundant storage space. This home offers a large, open concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Refinished hardwood flooring and 5" baseboards travel through the dining room, living room and bedrooms, with tile flooring in the updated hall bathroom. Additional living/flex space for a home office is available in the enclosed Florida-room style front porch. Central AC. Water/Sewer/Trash and yard maintenance included in rent. Excellent location! Easy Access to Downtown St. Pete, Grand Central District, Beaches, and I-275! ***Two Car Garage available for rent***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2724 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2724 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2724 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2724 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2724 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2724 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2724 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 9TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus