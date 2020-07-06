2724 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

***MOVE IN SPECIAL**** This Fabulous home located in desirable Kenwood neighborhood, was completely renovated in 2015. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath with 1,086 sq ft of heated/cooled living space plus an additional 136 sq ft enclosed porch with laundry hook ups and abundant storage space. This home offers a large, open concept kitchen with new cabinets, quartz counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Refinished hardwood flooring and 5" baseboards travel through the dining room, living room and bedrooms, with tile flooring in the updated hall bathroom. Additional living/flex space for a home office is available in the enclosed Florida-room style front porch. Central AC. Water/Sewer/Trash and yard maintenance included in rent. Excellent location! Easy Access to Downtown St. Pete, Grand Central District, Beaches, and I-275! ***Two Car Garage available for rent***