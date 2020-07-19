2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N

Amenities

Don’t Miss this Chance to Live in Popular Historic Kenwood!! This Wonderful Craftsman Bungalow-Style Home Boasts Gleaming Heart Pine Wood Floors, Large Living/Dining Room Combination, Huge Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom, Fenced Yard and Detached 2-Car Oversized Garage with Alley Access that comes Complete with a Washer and Dryer!! The Enclosed Front Porch Now Serves as the Perfect Family Room or Home Office. The Grand Central District-Home to Restaurants, Bars, Antique Retailers, Art Galleries, Shops and Services is a Mere 3 Blocks Away and has been Designated a National and State Main Street Community! Find out for Yourself why Kenwood is Such a Great Place to Live!