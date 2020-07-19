All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N

2721 Burlington Avenue North · (727) 345-6006
Location

2721 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1746 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t Miss this Chance to Live in Popular Historic Kenwood!! This Wonderful Craftsman Bungalow-Style Home Boasts Gleaming Heart Pine Wood Floors, Large Living/Dining Room Combination, Huge Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Master Bedroom, Fenced Yard and Detached 2-Car Oversized Garage with Alley Access that comes Complete with a Washer and Dryer!! The Enclosed Front Porch Now Serves as the Perfect Family Room or Home Office. The Grand Central District-Home to Restaurants, Bars, Antique Retailers, Art Galleries, Shops and Services is a Mere 3 Blocks Away and has been Designated a National and State Main Street Community! Find out for Yourself why Kenwood is Such a Great Place to Live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have any available units?
2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have?
Some of 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2721 BURLINGTON AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
