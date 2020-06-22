2719 Dartmouth Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Call Jon Smith at (415) 200-8584 to see this fully furnished 2 bedroom Bungalow Living can be yours with this recently restored 1925 Craftsman Home in Historic Kenwood. Located on a tree lined Augusta Brick street the front porch will embrace you and welcome you while the rear deck extends your living space and bridges the gap between indoor comfort and your outdoor paradise. While greeting friendly neighbors on your porch swing and enjoying the beautiful weather your beverage somehow tastes better as you realize your dream vacation has come true! You will be sure to appreciate the attention to detail and abounding character from the coffered ceiling, decorative fireplace and warm hardwood flooring, to the open concept kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, gas range, custom cabinets, utility room with storage, washer & gas dryer, both baths completely updated, guest with tub and master retreat with walk in shower, French doors leading out to the back deck, fenced in yard, and detached garage with alley access. Take advantage of the social events in this designated Artist Enclave centrally located yet minutes to pristine Gulf Beaches, Downtown St Petersburg, Seminole Park, and Central Ave Shopping District.