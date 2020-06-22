All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 19 2019

2719 Dartmouth Ave N

2719 Dartmouth Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Dartmouth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Call Jon Smith at (415) 200-8584 to see this fully furnished 2 bedroom Bungalow Living can be yours with this recently restored 1925 Craftsman Home in Historic Kenwood. Located on a tree lined Augusta Brick street the front porch will embrace you and welcome you while the rear deck extends your living space and bridges the gap between indoor comfort and your outdoor paradise. While greeting friendly neighbors on your porch swing and enjoying the beautiful weather your beverage somehow tastes better as you realize your dream vacation has come true! You will be sure to appreciate the attention to detail and abounding character from the coffered ceiling, decorative fireplace and warm hardwood flooring, to the open concept kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, gas range, custom cabinets, utility room with storage, washer & gas dryer, both baths completely updated, guest with tub and master retreat with walk in shower, French doors leading out to the back deck, fenced in yard, and detached garage with alley access. Take advantage of the social events in this designated Artist Enclave centrally located yet minutes to pristine Gulf Beaches, Downtown St Petersburg, Seminole Park, and Central Ave Shopping District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have any available units?
2719 Dartmouth Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have?
Some of 2719 Dartmouth Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Dartmouth Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Dartmouth Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Dartmouth Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N does offer parking.
Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have a pool?
No, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Dartmouth Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Dartmouth Ave N has units with dishwashers.
