Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2703 12th St N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2703 12th St N

2703 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

2703 12th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Greater Woodlawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1df91550a8 ---- Available now for a move-in date within 30 days Included in rent: Water, sewer, trash, lawn care Size: 2 BR, 1 Bath (bathroom is inside one of bedrooms) - approx 750 sf Flooring: Carpet, vinyl, ceramic AC: Window units Heat: Baseboard electric Kitchen appliances: New white refrigerator and gas stove Features: MBR walk-in closet with organizers; remodeled bath, front porch; new paint Sorry, no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Dean & DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 12th St N have any available units?
2703 12th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 12th St N have?
Some of 2703 12th St N's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 12th St N currently offering any rent specials?
2703 12th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 12th St N pet-friendly?
No, 2703 12th St N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2703 12th St N offer parking?
No, 2703 12th St N does not offer parking.
Does 2703 12th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 12th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 12th St N have a pool?
No, 2703 12th St N does not have a pool.
Does 2703 12th St N have accessible units?
No, 2703 12th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 12th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 12th St N does not have units with dishwashers.

