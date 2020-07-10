2703 12th St N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1df91550a8 ---- Available now for a move-in date within 30 days Included in rent: Water, sewer, trash, lawn care Size: 2 BR, 1 Bath (bathroom is inside one of bedrooms) - approx 750 sf Flooring: Carpet, vinyl, ceramic AC: Window units Heat: Baseboard electric Kitchen appliances: New white refrigerator and gas stove Features: MBR walk-in closet with organizers; remodeled bath, front porch; new paint Sorry, no pets $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises Dean & DeWitt is acting as a leasing service only for this property