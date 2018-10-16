All apartments in St. Petersburg
2631 13th Avenue South

2631 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2631 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** More photos to come! Move-in ready adorable 2BR 1BA home features tile flooring, a remodeled bath, and kitchen furnished with all stainless appliances and all new cabinets. Newer windows and six-panel doors inside plus a bonus room for additional space and purpose is yours to define. The home has easy access to all: shopping, St. Pete's airport and bus transportation make this house a great find! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 13th Avenue South have any available units?
2631 13th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2631 13th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2631 13th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 13th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2631 13th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2631 13th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.

