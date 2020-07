Amenities

garage recently renovated microwave

Beautiful, spacious home located in Lakewood Estate. Fully renovated from top to bottom. Close to stores, parks and lakes with a golf course located in the center of the neighborhood. This home has plenty to offer and awaiting its new occupant.

Requirements: 550+ credit score, No evictions in the last two years, make 2.5x monthly rent, employed for 2+years (current job)

Section 8 is not accepted.