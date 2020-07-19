2554 CORDOVA WAY S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Located in beautiful Lakewood Estates, this single family home boasts wonderful updates in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story, pool home. Perfect design for gracious entertaining and family gatherings! Spacious living room with crown molding which flows into dining area with a built in breakfast bar. Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances and double sinks. Large family room has tile floors and french doors that Open to Patio and Pool Area. The master bedroom is two adjoining rooms-the bedroom, and an office / dressing Room. Master bath has a tiled shower. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, laminate flooring and nice sized closets. The second bath room is updated with warm wood tones, tile, and a shower. The back french doors lead out to the covered patio and a sparkling pool, covered by a bird cage screen enclosure. Spacious yard with shade trees and a shed Note: POOL & YARD SERVICE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT!

All showings must be scheduled with a 24 hour notice. Showings will be available Monday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Home is available August 2, 2020. $60 application, $2,300 per month rent, $2,100 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Exit cleaning fee is $250.