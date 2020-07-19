All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

2554 CORDOVA WAY S

2554 Cordova Way South · No Longer Available
Location

2554 Cordova Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lakewood Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Located in beautiful Lakewood Estates, this single family home boasts wonderful updates in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story, pool home. Perfect design for gracious entertaining and family gatherings! Spacious living room with crown molding which flows into dining area with a built in breakfast bar. Fantastic kitchen with stainless steel appliances and double sinks. Large family room has tile floors and french doors that Open to Patio and Pool Area. The master bedroom is two adjoining rooms-the bedroom, and an office / dressing Room. Master bath has a tiled shower. Bedrooms have ceiling fans, laminate flooring and nice sized closets. The second bath room is updated with warm wood tones, tile, and a shower. The back french doors lead out to the covered patio and a sparkling pool, covered by a bird cage screen enclosure. Spacious yard with shade trees and a shed Note: POOL & YARD SERVICE INCLUDED WITH THE RENT!
All showings must be scheduled with a 24 hour notice. Showings will be available Monday through Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Home is available August 2, 2020. $60 application, $2,300 per month rent, $2,100 security deposit. Pets allowed with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Exit cleaning fee is $250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have any available units?
2554 CORDOVA WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have?
Some of 2554 CORDOVA WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 CORDOVA WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
2554 CORDOVA WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 CORDOVA WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S offers parking.
Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S has a pool.
Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have accessible units?
No, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 CORDOVA WAY S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 CORDOVA WAY S does not have units with dishwashers.
