St. Petersburg, FL
2532 10th Avenue South
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:20 PM

2532 10th Avenue South

2532 10th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2532 10th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Wildwood Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom,Florida Ranch in Saint Petersburg.. Neutral paint,and laminate wood and tile floors.Sunny Kitchen with appliances updated cabinets and granite countertops with new fixtures. Living/dining combo with 3 spacious bedrooms and one full renovated bath Private fenced-in backyard great for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Neighborhood: Wildwood Heights;
High school: Gibbs High School;
Middle school: John Hopkins Middle School;
Elementary school: Melrose Elementary School;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1950
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 10th Avenue South have any available units?
2532 10th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2532 10th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
2532 10th Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 10th Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South offer parking?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not offer parking.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 10th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 10th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
