2532 10th Avenue South

Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom,Florida Ranch in Saint Petersburg.. Neutral paint,and laminate wood and tile floors.Sunny Kitchen with appliances updated cabinets and granite countertops with new fixtures. Living/dining combo with 3 spacious bedrooms and one full renovated bath Private fenced-in backyard great for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Neighborhood: Wildwood Heights;
High school: Gibbs High School;
Middle school: John Hopkins Middle School;
Elementary school: Melrose Elementary School;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1950
