2532 10th Avenue South

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***



Charming newly renovated 3 Bedroom,Florida Ranch in Saint Petersburg.. Neutral paint,and laminate wood and tile floors.Sunny Kitchen with appliances updated cabinets and granite countertops with new fixtures. Living/dining combo with 3 spacious bedrooms and one full renovated bath Private fenced-in backyard great for backyard cookouts. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Neighborhood: Wildwood Heights;

High school: Gibbs High School;

Middle school: John Hopkins Middle School;

Elementary school: Melrose Elementary School;

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1950

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.