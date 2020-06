Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated extra storage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Quaint, conveniently located St. Pete home, newly renovated, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, ceramic tiles thought, fenced back yard with a large shed for extra storage, and washer and dryer hookup. Conveniently located near I-27, shopping, dining, and just a 10-minute drive to Downtown St. Petersburg. Call today to schedule a showing! Minimum Qualifications include a monthly income of at least 3x the amount of monthly rent, 600 or higher credit score and no evictions or criminal record.