2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled home in desirable Jungle Terrace. Nice open floor plan with great outdoor space as well. Back yard has good storage and shed space. Large front screened porch as well perfect for relaxing. Newly installed custom kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Terrazzo floors and tile throughout for easy maintenance. Washer/Dryer included. This home is located 1 block from Walter Fuller Park, minutes to Florida beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Call now to schedule your private showing **Pets may be allowed but must be approved by owner.