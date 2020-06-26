All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:42 AM

2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N

2528 Boca Ciega Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2528 Boca Ciega Drive North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom remodeled home in desirable Jungle Terrace. Nice open floor plan with great outdoor space as well. Back yard has good storage and shed space. Large front screened porch as well perfect for relaxing. Newly installed custom kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Terrazzo floors and tile throughout for easy maintenance. Washer/Dryer included. This home is located 1 block from Walter Fuller Park, minutes to Florida beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment. Call now to schedule your private showing **Pets may be allowed but must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have any available units?
2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have?
Some of 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N currently offering any rent specials?
2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N is pet friendly.
Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N offer parking?
No, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N does not offer parking.
Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have a pool?
No, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N does not have a pool.
Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have accessible units?
No, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2528 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE N has units with dishwashers.
