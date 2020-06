Amenities

Kenwood neighborhood rear entrance duplex lower. Water, sewer, and trash included in rent. Recently updated with new paint, vinyl and carpeting. Newer kitchen with new counters and partial cabinets. Both AC units recently upgraded. Surprising large walk in closet in bedroom. Very comfortable with a private screened porch entrance. Street parking only. Centrally located, walking distance to entertainment, shopping, restaurants, and more. Must see today!