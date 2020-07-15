All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2512 4TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2512 4TH AVENUE S
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2512 4TH AVENUE S

2512 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2512 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Location, Location, Location!! Conveniently Located in one of the most up in coming areas in beautiful St.Pete with close proximity to everything wonderful Downtown St.Pete has to offer. This ideal property is situated just blocks away from Three daughters Brewery, The Dog Bar, and Central Avenues array of restaurants and entertainment allowing you to walk to your favorite attractions. Large and very roomy. Property is completely fenced perfect to accommodate any pets. Flower beds and gardening boxes surround the perimeter of the property waiting for someone to add their very own special touch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
2512 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2512 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
2512 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 4TH AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 2512 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 4TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 2512 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 2512 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 4TH AVENUE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 4TH AVENUE S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus