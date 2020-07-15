2512 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Location, Location, Location!! Conveniently Located in one of the most up in coming areas in beautiful St.Pete with close proximity to everything wonderful Downtown St.Pete has to offer. This ideal property is situated just blocks away from Three daughters Brewery, The Dog Bar, and Central Avenues array of restaurants and entertainment allowing you to walk to your favorite attractions. Large and very roomy. Property is completely fenced perfect to accommodate any pets. Flower beds and gardening boxes surround the perimeter of the property waiting for someone to add their very own special touch.