2501 8th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705 Harbordale
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2501 8th Street South Available 04/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bathroom House - Must see 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. This unit has beautiful hardwood floors with custom painted walls. The bathroom is updated with tub and shower combo. The is kitchen is right off the living area and great for entertaining. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans which helps keep the house cooler during the summer months. There is a garage for storing your vehicle and additional storage there for your personal Items. This unit is occupied please do not disturb the tenant.
(RLNE4466545)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2501 8th Street South have any available units?
2501 8th Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.