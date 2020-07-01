Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

2501 8th Street South Available 04/01/20 Three Bedroom One Bathroom House - Must see 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house. This unit has beautiful hardwood floors with custom painted walls. The bathroom is updated with tub and shower combo. The is kitchen is right off the living area and great for entertaining. The bedrooms all have ceiling fans which helps keep the house cooler during the summer months. There is a garage for storing your vehicle and additional storage there for your personal Items. This unit is occupied please do not disturb the tenant.



(RLNE4466545)