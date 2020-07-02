25 LINCOLN AVENUE S

Amenities
Enjoy resort living at its best here in the exclusive gated community of Marina Bay. The spacious home includes 3 bedrooms, 3
baths, beautiful water views, split floor plan, private elevator, gas fireplace, double closets, and 2 over-sized garages with parking
for 6+ vehicles, lots of room for your toys and storage! Big-ticket items are taken care of with the new tile roof and HVAC in 2019.
Amenities are plentiful here in Marina Bay with 2 community pools, spas, fitness center, fishing pier and optional boat slips for
rent/sale. Conveniently located near the beautiful St Pete beaches, Fort DeSoto, golf, shopping, I-275 and downtown St Pete just
a short 15 minutes away. It's time to start living like you're on vacation everyday!