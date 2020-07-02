All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

25 LINCOLN AVENUE S

25 Lincoln Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

25 Lincoln Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy resort living at its best here in the exclusive gated community of Marina Bay. The spacious home includes 3 bedrooms, 3
baths, beautiful water views, split floor plan, private elevator, gas fireplace, double closets, and 2 over-sized garages with parking
for 6+ vehicles, lots of room for your toys and storage! Big-ticket items are taken care of with the new tile roof and HVAC in 2019.
Amenities are plentiful here in Marina Bay with 2 community pools, spas, fitness center, fishing pier and optional boat slips for
rent/sale. Conveniently located near the beautiful St Pete beaches, Fort DeSoto, golf, shopping, I-275 and downtown St Pete just
a short 15 minutes away. It's time to start living like you're on vacation everyday!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have any available units?
25 LINCOLN AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have?
Some of 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
25 LINCOLN AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 LINCOLN AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

