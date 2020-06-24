246 16TH AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

This charming historic home is located in Old northeast, close to shops, restaurants, Vinoy Park, Museums, The Pier (currently under construction), Beach Drive and a host of other attractions throughout the year. Hardwood floors, natural gas fireplace, gas range and outdoor connection for gas grill. Gas tankless water heater; water softener; washer/dryer are located on back enclosed screened patio with wash sink. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, large pantry, eat-in kitchen. Separate dining room with builtins, hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen, a study/bonus room for working or relaxing with an oversized enclosed storage space , a screened-in back porch with swing, private manicured courtyard with custom pavers and gas connection for grill, ideal for entertaining. This courtyard links the home to an oversized two-car garage with plenty of room for storage and a 2nd story loft for all the extras. Jeld-Wen double pane vinyl windows also add to control temperature throughout the year. You will feel at home once you step onto the quaint front porch and walk into this charming bungalow. This is a non smoking home.