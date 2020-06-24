All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 246 16TH AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
246 16TH AVENUE NE
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

246 16TH AVENUE NE

246 16th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

246 16th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This charming historic home is located in Old northeast, close to shops, restaurants, Vinoy Park, Museums, The Pier (currently under construction), Beach Drive and a host of other attractions throughout the year. Hardwood floors, natural gas fireplace, gas range and outdoor connection for gas grill. Gas tankless water heater; water softener; washer/dryer are located on back enclosed screened patio with wash sink. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range, large pantry, eat-in kitchen. Separate dining room with builtins, hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen, a study/bonus room for working or relaxing with an oversized enclosed storage space , a screened-in back porch with swing, private manicured courtyard with custom pavers and gas connection for grill, ideal for entertaining. This courtyard links the home to an oversized two-car garage with plenty of room for storage and a 2nd story loft for all the extras. Jeld-Wen double pane vinyl windows also add to control temperature throughout the year. You will feel at home once you step onto the quaint front porch and walk into this charming bungalow. This is a non smoking home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
246 16TH AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 246 16TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 16TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
246 16TH AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 16TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 246 16TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 246 16TH AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 16TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 246 16TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 246 16TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 246 16TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 16TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus