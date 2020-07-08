All apartments in St. Petersburg
245 38th Avenue SE
245 38th Avenue SE

245 38th Avenue Southeast · (727) 595-7653 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 38th Avenue Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
245 38th Avenue SE Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath - Unit on Right Side - Duplex (St Pete) - Remodeled 3 bedroom / 2 bath Unit in Coquina Key Area of St Pete. Fenced in Yard. Lawn Service & Basic Pest Control Service included in the rent. New Appliances will be put into the property as well before move-in. New Granite countertops, new flooring, & more. Close to beaches, shopping, downtown St Pete area, banks & more. Pet Friendly (1 Small Dog under 30 lbs or 1 Cat Allowed). Hurry before it's gone.

(RLNE5913188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 38th Avenue SE have any available units?
245 38th Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 245 38th Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
245 38th Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 38th Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 38th Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 38th Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 38th Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
