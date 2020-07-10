All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated August 23 2019

245 13th Ave NE

245 13th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

245 13th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23517ee0a8 ---- Available August 1st Photos of similar unit Lovely, renovated Old NE apartment with a large screened porch overlooking a tree-lined street in Old NE This nice-sized one bedroom apartment is in a great neighborhood just blocks from the waterfront and downtown It\'s a first floor corner unit in a four-unit building so you won\'t have lots of neighbors Hardwood floors Covered parking and on-site laundry Living room/kitchen combination has ceramic tile floors. Window unit air conditioning Water, sewer, trash included Street parking available Private garage available for rent for $150/month Sorry, no pets $50 non-refundable application fee covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 13th Ave NE have any available units?
245 13th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 13th Ave NE have?
Some of 245 13th Ave NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 13th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
245 13th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 13th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 245 13th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 245 13th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 245 13th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 245 13th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 13th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 13th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 245 13th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 245 13th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 245 13th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 245 13th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 13th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

