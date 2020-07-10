245 13th Ave NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23517ee0a8 ---- Available August 1st Photos of similar unit Lovely, renovated Old NE apartment with a large screened porch overlooking a tree-lined street in Old NE This nice-sized one bedroom apartment is in a great neighborhood just blocks from the waterfront and downtown It\'s a first floor corner unit in a four-unit building so you won\'t have lots of neighbors Hardwood floors Covered parking and on-site laundry Living room/kitchen combination has ceramic tile floors. Window unit air conditioning Water, sewer, trash included Street parking available Private garage available for rent for $150/month Sorry, no pets $50 non-refundable application fee covers credit and background check Full first month\'s rent and security deposit due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit.