2425 36th Ave N.

Amenities
Super convenient 3-Bedroom home in North St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in northern St. Petersburg?
We have just what you are looking for! It is in a popular neighborhood with easy access to I-275 just about 4 blocks away.
The living areas and kitchen are open and welcoming. The floors through-out are beautiful wood.
The kitchen features nice wood cabinets with a granite counter.
It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, refrigerator/freezer with ice-maker, microwave oven hood, and garbage disposal.
The 3rd bedroom is perfect for a nursery, and has some built in shelving for extra storage.
The back yard is huge and completely fenced.
There are a clothes washer and dryer conveniently located just off the kitchen in the attached garage without having to go outside. There is plenty of off-street parking available along with the 1-car garage.
Pets may be acceptable with approval.
There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.
It is available on an annual lease for immediate occupancy. Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 440-8108.
(RLNE5602285)