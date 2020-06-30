All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

2425 36th Ave N.

2425 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2425 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super convenient 3-Bedroom home in North St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in northern St. Petersburg?
We have just what you are looking for! It is in a popular neighborhood with easy access to I-275 just about 4 blocks away.
The living areas and kitchen are open and welcoming. The floors through-out are beautiful wood.
The kitchen features nice wood cabinets with a granite counter.
It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, refrigerator/freezer with ice-maker, microwave oven hood, and garbage disposal.
The 3rd bedroom is perfect for a nursery, and has some built in shelving for extra storage.
The back yard is huge and completely fenced.
There are a clothes washer and dryer conveniently located just off the kitchen in the attached garage without having to go outside. There is plenty of off-street parking available along with the 1-car garage.
Pets may be acceptable with approval.
There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.
It is available on an annual lease for immediate occupancy. Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 440-8108.

(RLNE5602285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 36th Ave N. have any available units?
2425 36th Ave N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 36th Ave N. have?
Some of 2425 36th Ave N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 36th Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
2425 36th Ave N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 36th Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 36th Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 2425 36th Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 2425 36th Ave N. offers parking.
Does 2425 36th Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 36th Ave N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 36th Ave N. have a pool?
No, 2425 36th Ave N. does not have a pool.
Does 2425 36th Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 2425 36th Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 36th Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 36th Ave N. has units with dishwashers.

