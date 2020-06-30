2425 36th Ave N.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super convenient 3-Bedroom home in North St. Petersburg - Are you looking for a nice, 3-Bedroom home in northern St. Petersburg?

We have just what you are looking for! It is in a popular neighborhood with easy access to I-275 just about 4 blocks away.

The living areas and kitchen are open and welcoming. The floors through-out are beautiful wood.

The kitchen features nice wood cabinets with a granite counter.

It also has a dishwasher, glass topped stove, refrigerator/freezer with ice-maker, microwave oven hood, and garbage disposal.

The 3rd bedroom is perfect for a nursery, and has some built in shelving for extra storage.

The back yard is huge and completely fenced.

There are a clothes washer and dryer conveniently located just off the kitchen in the attached garage without having to go outside. There is plenty of off-street parking available along with the 1-car garage.

Pets may be acceptable with approval.

There is a $65 per adult application fee through our website.

It is available on an annual lease for immediate occupancy. Please call Julie for more information or to schedule a tour. (727) 440-8108.



(RLNE5602285)