All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2421 8TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2421 8TH AVENUE N
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:12 AM

2421 8TH AVENUE N

2421 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2421 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeously remodeled 3/2 in Historic Kenwood! With modern updates and features, this beautifully updated 3/2 has received a full facelift and features a fantastic layout with separate formal dining area, large living room and oversize masters bedroom. The split bedrooms allows for privacy, with separate entrances in both the front and back of the house. The attention to detail is sure to impress! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in St Pete, Historic Kenwood, this house is in close proximity to downtown, stopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have any available units?
2421 8TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 2421 8TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 8TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2421 8TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 8TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2421 8TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 2421 8TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 8TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 2421 8TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2421 8TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 8TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 8TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus