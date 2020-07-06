2421 8TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Gorgeously remodeled 3/2 in Historic Kenwood! With modern updates and features, this beautifully updated 3/2 has received a full facelift and features a fantastic layout with separate formal dining area, large living room and oversize masters bedroom. The split bedrooms allows for privacy, with separate entrances in both the front and back of the house. The attention to detail is sure to impress! Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in St Pete, Historic Kenwood, this house is in close proximity to downtown, stopping and entertainment.