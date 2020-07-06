2421 80TH STREET N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to a charming two bedroom one bathroom in the heart of the Jungle Terrance Neighborhood! This home is in a quiet and quaint neighborhood just steps away from Azalea Middle School and the Walter Fuller Rec Center and Park as well as a short drive to Tyrone Mall and the Jungle Prada boat launch. With a convenient floor plan and some fantastic upgrades, this house is the perfect place for anyone to call home! Bring your pets and enjoy a fantastic, open, fenced in back yard with a charming patio! This home also offers a unique back shed that has air conditioning and electricity that is perfect for a home office, man cave, or sheshed.