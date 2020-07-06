All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2421 80TH STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2421 80TH STREET N
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

2421 80TH STREET N

2421 80th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2421 80th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to a charming two bedroom one bathroom in the heart of the Jungle Terrance Neighborhood! This home is in a quiet and quaint neighborhood just steps away from Azalea Middle School and the Walter Fuller Rec Center and Park as well as a short drive to Tyrone Mall and the Jungle Prada boat launch. With a convenient floor plan and some fantastic upgrades, this house is the perfect place for anyone to call home! Bring your pets and enjoy a fantastic, open, fenced in back yard with a charming patio! This home also offers a unique back shed that has air conditioning and electricity that is perfect for a home office, man cave, or sheshed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 80TH STREET N have any available units?
2421 80TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 80TH STREET N have?
Some of 2421 80TH STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 80TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
2421 80TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 80TH STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 80TH STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 2421 80TH STREET N offer parking?
No, 2421 80TH STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 2421 80TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 80TH STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 80TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 2421 80TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 2421 80TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 2421 80TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 80TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2421 80TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus