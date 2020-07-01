All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:16 PM

2350 Oakdale Street South

2350 Oakdale Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Oakdale Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This upstairs unit is recently renovated and features beautiful natural lighting through large windows. An open floor plan makes this small unit feel like an abundance of space. Gorgeous wood floors in the bathroom and kitchen give a warm feel to the space.

We use Rently.com so you can schedule self-showings anytime at your convenience! Please call or text 888-883-1193. Serial number 1000335. You will be given a unique entry code that will only be valid for 15 minutes so please make sure you are at the property when you apply for the code.

This property requires the applicant to have:
-NO Evictions
-Proof of income that is 3x rent
- A Full Credit/Evictions/Criminal History will be pulled on each applicant

MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS:
-First Month Rent: $775
-Security Deposit: $775
-Possible last month's rent depending on credit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have any available units?
2350 Oakdale Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2350 Oakdale Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Oakdale Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Oakdale Street South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Oakdale Street South is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South offer parking?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not offer parking.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have a pool?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have accessible units?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Oakdale Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Oakdale Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

