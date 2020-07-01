2350 Oakdale Street South

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This upstairs unit is recently renovated and features beautiful natural lighting through large windows. An open floor plan makes this small unit feel like an abundance of space. Gorgeous wood floors in the bathroom and kitchen give a warm feel to the space.



We use Rently.com so you can schedule self-showings anytime at your convenience! Please call or text 888-883-1193. Serial number 1000335. You will be given a unique entry code that will only be valid for 15 minutes so please make sure you are at the property when you apply for the code.



This property requires the applicant to have:

-NO Evictions

-Proof of income that is 3x rent

- A Full Credit/Evictions/Criminal History will be pulled on each applicant



MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS:

-First Month Rent: $775

-Security Deposit: $775

-Possible last month's rent depending on credit.



