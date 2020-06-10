2331 42nd Avenue North

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Just 10 minutes to the Downtown St. Pete and 20 minutes to the fabulous Gulf Beaches! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath block home is ready for it's new owners! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances is bright and airy with views of the expansive backyard! The garage has been converted into a bonus room which can be used as an office, den, or guest room. The bathroom has been recently refreshed! A little under a 1/4 of an acre, this backyard is perfect for the entertainer, a family, or a pool! Just 5 minutes to Mazzaro's, Lowe's, Home Depot and a WaWa, this house has much to offer! Come see it today!



