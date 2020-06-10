All apartments in St. Petersburg
2331 42nd Avenue North
Last updated May 12 2019 at 4:04 PM

2331 42nd Avenue North

2331 42nd Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

2331 42nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33714

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just 10 minutes to the Downtown St. Pete and 20 minutes to the fabulous Gulf Beaches! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath block home is ready for it's new owners! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances is bright and airy with views of the expansive backyard! The garage has been converted into a bonus room which can be used as an office, den, or guest room. The bathroom has been recently refreshed! A little under a 1/4 of an acre, this backyard is perfect for the entertainer, a family, or a pool! Just 5 minutes to Mazzaro's, Lowe's, Home Depot and a WaWa, this house has much to offer! Come see it today!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS RLTY SEMINOLE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 42nd Avenue North have any available units?
2331 42nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 42nd Avenue North have?
Some of 2331 42nd Avenue North's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 42nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2331 42nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 42nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 42nd Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2331 42nd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2331 42nd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2331 42nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 42nd Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 42nd Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 2331 42nd Avenue North has a pool.
Does 2331 42nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2331 42nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 42nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 42nd Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
