Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 AM

232 36TH AVENUE N

232 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

232 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Old Northeast

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
You’ll be blown away by this rental condo from the moment you step through the front door! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread out over 750sqft. One of the property’s most highlighted features is the additional living space that is located off of the master bedroom. This additional square footage would be perfect for a sitting area, or an in-home office/den. This property has been lovingly cared for and maintained, and features a tastefully renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, tile flooring throughout the home, and a fully updated bathroom. For your convenience, this property includes an assigned, covered parking space. This rental in Northeast Gardens Condominium is perfectly situated just steps away from all of your wants and needs, including local restaurants and shopping on 4th St N, and is just a short drive to I-275, downtown St Pete, and the beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 36TH AVENUE N have any available units?
232 36TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 36TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 232 36TH AVENUE N's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 36TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
232 36TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 36TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 232 36TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 232 36TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 232 36TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 232 36TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 36TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 36TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 232 36TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 232 36TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 232 36TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 232 36TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 36TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
