232 36TH AVENUE N

You’ll be blown away by this rental condo from the moment you step through the front door! This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom spacious rental features a desirable layout and an ample amount of storage, spread out over 750sqft. One of the property’s most highlighted features is the additional living space that is located off of the master bedroom. This additional square footage would be perfect for a sitting area, or an in-home office/den. This property has been lovingly cared for and maintained, and features a tastefully renovated kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, tile flooring throughout the home, and a fully updated bathroom. For your convenience, this property includes an assigned, covered parking space. This rental in Northeast Gardens Condominium is perfectly situated just steps away from all of your wants and needs, including local restaurants and shopping on 4th St N, and is just a short drive to I-275, downtown St Pete, and the beaches.