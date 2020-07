Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Welcome to Saint Petersburg, Beautiful home 1 bed 1 bath.

-Pets are allowed: - Maximum two animals allowed of no more than 30lbs NO CATS!

-Private laundry room with washer and dryer.

-Parking space assigned for the city.

-Tenant pays for power.

-Water, Sewer, Trash and lawn care included.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.