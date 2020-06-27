All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:19 AM

228 9TH AVENUE N

228 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

228 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Beautifully renovated and in Incredible location in the heart of the Old NE! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2nd-Floor Apartment offers a stunning brand-new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, designer tiling, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage space! The home overflows with historic charm-- hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, tall baseboards, paneled doors and craftsman styled window framing. The King Sized Master Bedroom has a spacious WALK-IN closet! A screened front porch is ready for morning coffee with a friend, and the common outdoor space is privacy fenced. Parking space is located behind the apartment off the alley, additional parking is available on the street. Only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, art & music festivals, and the long list of amenities Downtown St. Petersburg has to offer! Perfect location for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture, and enjoy the Old Northeast neighborhood, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 9TH AVENUE N have any available units?
228 9TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 9TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 228 9TH AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 9TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
228 9TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 9TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 228 9TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 228 9TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 228 9TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 228 9TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 9TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 9TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 228 9TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 228 9TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 228 9TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 228 9TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 9TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

