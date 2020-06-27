228 9TH AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

Beautifully renovated and in Incredible location in the heart of the Old NE! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom 2nd-Floor Apartment offers a stunning brand-new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, designer tiling, stainless steel appliances, and abundant storage space! The home overflows with historic charm-- hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms, tall baseboards, paneled doors and craftsman styled window framing. The King Sized Master Bedroom has a spacious WALK-IN closet! A screened front porch is ready for morning coffee with a friend, and the common outdoor space is privacy fenced. Parking space is located behind the apartment off the alley, additional parking is available on the street. Only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, shopping, art & music festivals, and the long list of amenities Downtown St. Petersburg has to offer! Perfect location for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture, and enjoy the Old Northeast neighborhood, too!