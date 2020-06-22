2275 62ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE AND BASIC CABLE! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a second floor end unit, totally remodeled with high end appliances and washer and dryer. The A/C is a new high capacity unit and there are ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has lots of solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are large and the master has a walk-in closet. Floor coverings are ceramic tile and wood laminate. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the master has a huge walk-in shower. The unit has an open floor plan with great room leading to a bonus room and screened in porch overlooking green space. There is a large community pool for your enjoyment as well as a clubhouse. This is a great neighborhood close to schools and shopping with an easy commute to downtown St Pete, Tampa and Clearwater. First, last and security to move in. Owner may offer a payment plan for last month’s advance rent. NO PETS.