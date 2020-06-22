All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

2275 62ND AVENUE N

2275 62nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2275 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Meadowlawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
RENT INCLUDES WATER/SEWER/GARBAGE AND BASIC CABLE! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a second floor end unit, totally remodeled with high end appliances and washer and dryer. The A/C is a new high capacity unit and there are ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has lots of solid wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are large and the master has a walk-in closet. Floor coverings are ceramic tile and wood laminate. Both bathrooms have been remodeled and the master has a huge walk-in shower. The unit has an open floor plan with great room leading to a bonus room and screened in porch overlooking green space. There is a large community pool for your enjoyment as well as a clubhouse. This is a great neighborhood close to schools and shopping with an easy commute to downtown St Pete, Tampa and Clearwater. First, last and security to move in. Owner may offer a payment plan for last month’s advance rent. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have any available units?
2275 62ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 2275 62ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 62ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
2275 62ND AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 62ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 2275 62ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 2275 62ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 62ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 2275 62ND AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 2275 62ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 62ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 62ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
