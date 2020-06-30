All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:16 PM

2258 Queen Street South

2258 Queen Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2258 Queen Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Lake Maggiore Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
***Available Now*** Move-in ready 3BR 1BA home that features a covered front entry and porch, an open-concept living and dining area, granite counters and a driveway for parking! Enjoy convenience to Interstate highway, Lake Maggiore, Bartlett Park! You'll love this abode - hurry it won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Neighborhood: Lake Maggiore Shores

High school: Gibbs High School

Middle school: Bay Point Middle School

Elementary school: Campbell Park Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2258 Queen Street South have any available units?
2258 Queen Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2258 Queen Street South currently offering any rent specials?
2258 Queen Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2258 Queen Street South pet-friendly?
No, 2258 Queen Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2258 Queen Street South offer parking?
Yes, 2258 Queen Street South offers parking.
Does 2258 Queen Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2258 Queen Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2258 Queen Street South have a pool?
No, 2258 Queen Street South does not have a pool.
Does 2258 Queen Street South have accessible units?
No, 2258 Queen Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 2258 Queen Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2258 Queen Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2258 Queen Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2258 Queen Street South does not have units with air conditioning.

