2258 Queen Street South

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

***Available Now*** Move-in ready 3BR 1BA home that features a covered front entry and porch, an open-concept living and dining area, granite counters and a driveway for parking! Enjoy convenience to Interstate highway, Lake Maggiore, Bartlett Park! You'll love this abode - hurry it won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Neighborhood: Lake Maggiore Shores



High school: Gibbs High School



Middle school: Bay Point Middle School



Elementary school: Campbell Park Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.