Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Rare opportunity to live in one of the oldest Mansions in the Coffee Pot and Old NE St. Pete area. This large

2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment above the garages of this estate will not disappoint. The owners built this

apartment with the same quality of the main house. There are gorgeous high ceilings, custom wood flooring

throughout, large bathroom with shower and so much more. There are walk in closets in each of the

bedrooms.