Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage courtyard extra storage range

1/1 converted garage apartment in Kenwood. Alley access. Washer/dryer hookups. Nice courtyard makes private yard or parking spot. Extra storage in room off the back. Great location between downtown and the beaches and easy access to I-275. Small, non-aggressive breed pet with $150 (cat) or $300 (dog) pet payment. No smoking inside, please. Tenant pays all utilities.