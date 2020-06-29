All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 2130 6th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
2130 6th Ave N
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:08 AM

2130 6th Ave N

2130 6th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2130 6th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with bonus room in Art District Community. This 1/2 side by side Duplex includes freshly painted walls, ceiling fans in every room except the bathroom, New living room wall AC unit, extra closets, terrazzo floors. Bedroom AC window unit. Fenced shared backyard First and 1 month for security deposit with approved credit and background check. Additional monthly fee of $15 per occupant for water and $25.00 fee per month for water if tenant chooses to use w/d hook up, all included as part of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 6th Ave N have any available units?
2130 6th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2130 6th Ave N have?
Some of 2130 6th Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 6th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2130 6th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 6th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 2130 6th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2130 6th Ave N offer parking?
No, 2130 6th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 2130 6th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 6th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 6th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2130 6th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2130 6th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2130 6th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 6th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 6th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus