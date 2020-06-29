2130 6th Ave N

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with bonus room in Art District Community. This 1/2 side by side Duplex includes freshly painted walls, ceiling fans in every room except the bathroom, New living room wall AC unit, extra closets, terrazzo floors. Bedroom AC window unit. Fenced shared backyard First and 1 month for security deposit with approved credit and background check. Additional monthly fee of $15 per occupant for water and $25.00 fee per month for water if tenant chooses to use w/d hook up, all included as part of the rent.