Spacious 3 bedroom bungalow with enclosed front porch and utility room in the back with laundry hook-ups. New vinyl plank flooring for easy care. Central AC. Mature landscaping with a shady back yard. Just a few blocks from the I-275 interchange to get downtown, to Tampa or south to Bradenton or Sarasota. Pets welcome with deposit, $300/dog or $150/cat.