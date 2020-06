Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This adorable home features lots of natural light, extra space (enclosed porch + extra family room), inside utility, fenced in backyard with a shed and a gazebo with firepit. The indoor fireplace is decorative. 1st and last month rent required upon move-in. Security deposit required upon application approval. Credit/background check application fee is $40/person. Tenant pays utilities. Non-aggressive breeds OK. The landlord doesn't accept Section 8.