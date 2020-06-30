210 22ND AVENUE NE

Amenities
Fully Furnished Two-bedroom two bath rental in the most desirable section of Old Northeast. Interior unit features; All new modern wide plank wood flooring throughout the unit, the kitchen features a modern design with an island, granite counter tops, stainless Steel GE profile appliances, an over-sized master-suite, double hung-Energy Star hurricane windows and washer&dryer in unit. One assigned outside parking spaces is available. Complex is gated. Lease Terms are from 5/15/2020-12/31/2020.