Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
210 22ND AVENUE NE
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

210 22ND AVENUE NE

210 22nd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

210 22nd Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Furnished Two-bedroom two bath rental in the most desirable section of Old Northeast. Interior unit features; All new modern wide plank wood flooring throughout the unit, the kitchen features a modern design with an island, granite counter tops, stainless Steel GE profile appliances, an over-sized master-suite, double hung-Energy Star hurricane windows and washer&dryer in unit. One assigned outside parking spaces is available. Complex is gated. Lease Terms are from 5/15/2020-12/31/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have any available units?
210 22ND AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 210 22ND AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 22ND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
210 22ND AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 22ND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 210 22ND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 210 22ND AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 22ND AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 210 22ND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 210 22ND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 210 22ND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 22ND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.

