21 JEFFERSON COURT S

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Superb location for this townhome located in the phenomenal gated waterfront community of Marina Bay and less than a mile to Eckerd College! Enjoy a beautiful community pool to cool of in our warmer sunny days. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den with a very nice built-in shelving and cabinetry. This beautiful townhome adorned with a tile roof and a split two car oversized garage with workshop. Take some time off your drive, move into this easy to maintain and enjoyable townhome.Experience less time driving with very easy access to the Pinellas Bike Trail, downtown St Petersburg, it is just minutes to I-275 N & S, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, so whether you are headed to Tampa, Clearwater, Sarasota, St Petersburg, St Pete Beach, Pass a Grille or Tierra Verde you will find the drive is very navigable. Also included in the community are a very nice swimming pool and community club house where you can enjoy socials and special events with your friends and neighbors. This fantastic community of neighbors also gets together for a monthly themed event at the dock. This is the location and townhome that you’ve been looking for! Take some time off your drive, move into this easy to maintain and enjoyable townhome. Call for your appointment now!