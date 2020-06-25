All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

21 Jefferson Court South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Superb location for this townhome located in the phenomenal gated waterfront community of Marina Bay and less than a mile to Eckerd College! Enjoy a beautiful community pool to cool of in our warmer sunny days. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a den with a very nice built-in shelving and cabinetry. This beautiful townhome adorned with a tile roof and a split two car oversized garage with workshop. Take some time off your drive, move into this easy to maintain and enjoyable townhome.Experience less time driving with very easy access to the Pinellas Bike Trail, downtown St Petersburg, it is just minutes to I-275 N & S, and the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, so whether you are headed to Tampa, Clearwater, Sarasota, St Petersburg, St Pete Beach, Pass a Grille or Tierra Verde you will find the drive is very navigable. Also included in the community are a very nice swimming pool and community club house where you can enjoy socials and special events with your friends and neighbors. This fantastic community of neighbors also gets together for a monthly themed event at the dock. This is the location and townhome that you’ve been looking for! Take some time off your drive, move into this easy to maintain and enjoyable townhome. Call for your appointment now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have any available units?
21 JEFFERSON COURT S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have?
Some of 21 JEFFERSON COURT S's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 JEFFERSON COURT S currently offering any rent specials?
21 JEFFERSON COURT S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 JEFFERSON COURT S pet-friendly?
No, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S offer parking?
Yes, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S offers parking.
Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have a pool?
Yes, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S has a pool.
Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have accessible units?
No, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S does not have accessible units.
Does 21 JEFFERSON COURT S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 JEFFERSON COURT S has units with dishwashers.
