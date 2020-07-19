206 14th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/148e94309a ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days 12 month lease Beautifully renovated 1925 bungalow two porches, large deck, detached garage and parking pad located in the heart of the Historic Old Northeast available to rent. Large front porch invites you inside to a living room with decorative fireplace and original built-in bookshelves that frame the opening to a light-filled dining room. The recently renovated kitchen features granite countertops, tile back splash, and brand new stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 updated full baths. Double doors in carpeted master suite open to large, private deck. Built-in double closet and new master bath. Two bedrooms and full bath located in separate wing. Screened back porch, patio area with small fish pond, storage shed, one car garage with (more) storage space and parking pad. Situated on a corner lot, which provides extra parking. Washer/dryer hook ups. Close to downtown restaurants, museums, and waterfront parks. 10 miles to St. Pete Beach. One or two small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly fee Lawn care included! $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises