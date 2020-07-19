206 14th Ave NE

All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

206 14th Avenue Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/148e94309a ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days 12 month lease Beautifully renovated 1925 bungalow two porches, large deck, detached garage and parking pad located in the heart of the Historic Old Northeast available to rent. Large front porch invites you inside to a living room with decorative fireplace and original built-in bookshelves that frame the opening to a light-filled dining room. The recently renovated kitchen features granite countertops, tile back splash, and brand new stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms and 2 updated full baths. Double doors in carpeted master suite open to large, private deck. Built-in double closet and new master bath. Two bedrooms and full bath located in separate wing. Screened back porch, patio area with small fish pond, storage shed, one car garage with (more) storage space and parking pad. Situated on a corner lot, which provides extra parking. Washer/dryer hook ups. Close to downtown restaurants, museums, and waterfront parks. 10 miles to St. Pete Beach. One or two small pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit and monthly fee Lawn care included! $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; First month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 14th Ave NE have any available units?
206 14th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 14th Ave NE have?
Some of 206 14th Ave NE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 14th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
206 14th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 14th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 14th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 206 14th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 206 14th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 206 14th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 14th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 14th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 206 14th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 206 14th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 206 14th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 14th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 14th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
